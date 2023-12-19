Identity of Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash Victim Released

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 19, 2023 at 10:07am

The identity of a Jacksonville woman who was killed in a vehicle versus a pedestrian Monday evening.

According to a press release by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, 58-year-old Melinda Heaser of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital last night.

At approximately 5:30 last night, Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire Rescue, and LifeStar EMS responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dunlap Court and West College Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a female unresponsive in the roadway. Aid was rendered at the scene before Heaser was transported to the hospital where Patterson says she succumbed to her injuries.

An autopsy was scheduled for today at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. The incident remains under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the police department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.