Identity of Waverly Woman Involved in Loami Crash Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the identity of a Waverly woman found in an SUV in a creek near Loami early Sunday morning.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet SUV found in Lick Creek in the 9400 block of Waverly Road near Loami around 6:30AM Sunday has been identified as 21 year old Addyson Butcher of Waverly. Butcher was pronounced deceased at the scene at 8:05AM Sunday, according to the State Journal Register.

A passerby made a 911 call about the single-vehicle crash near Waverly Road and Maxwell Hall Road just west of Loami early Sunday morning. Butcher was not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release from Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Campbell added that it appeared that Butcher’s vehicle left the roadway, over-corrected and went off the opposite side of the road through a barbed-wire fence and into the creek bed. The vehicle was not submerged when it was located.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department.