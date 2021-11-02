Identity of Woman at the Center of a Rushville Death Investigation Released

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation one 4 was requested to conduct a death investigation in Rushville, Illinois yesterday afternoon.

According to an update by ISP late Tuesday, On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, a 51-year-old female, Denise D. Phillips was located deceased on the 400 block of West Clinton Street, in Rushville.

The official cause and manner of death will be released by the Schuyler County Coroner’s office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are received. ISP Zone 4 was assisted by the Rushville Police Department, Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler County Coroner’s Office, ISP District 20, and ISP Crime Scene Services.

Illinois State Police investigators say this is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time. They ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (309) 693-5015.