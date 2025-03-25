Identity of Woman Killed in I-72 Hit & Run Near New Berlin Released

By Benjamin Cox on March 25, 2025 at 3:51pm

Sangamon County Jim Allmon has released the identity of the woman hit an killed on I-72 near New Berlin on Saturday night.

35-year old Maysa Davis, of New Berlin, was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy was done and preliminary findings suggest she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a pedestrian vs car incident.

A request to the State Police earlier today for more information, including a potential arrest, was denied, saying the investigation remained open and ongoing.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

