Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released

The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County.

According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 104, a quarter mile east of Interstate 55 near Pawnee. ISP say for an unknown reason, the Explorer crossed the center line and struck a 2019 International semi-tractor trailer driven by 20 year old Fred Fleck of Sherman. The Explorer then spun into the path of a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by 42 year old LaDonna Rude of Pawnee and struck the Camry nearly head-on.

Rude was pronounced deceased at the scene by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Allmon says that Rude died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma injuries sustained in the collision.

Prindle has been cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police, Troop 6; the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit; and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.