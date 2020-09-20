Identity Released In Fatal Morgan County Crash from Friday

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the identity of a man killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 on Friday afternoon.

87-year old Emil Seidel, Jr. of Jerseyville was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 2:30PM Friday after Seidel’s 2014 silver Ford sedan failed to yield at the intersection of Murrayville Road and U.S. 67 and then, collided with an orange 1979 Ford pick up truck driven by 19 year old David A. Benton of Roodhouse, who was traveling northbound on U.S. 67.

Benton was transported to an area hospital with injuries. His current status is unknown. The accident is still pending investigation by Illinois State Police with charges possibly forthcoming.