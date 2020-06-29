Identity Released of Final Victim in Bunn-O-Matic Complex Shooting

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon released the identity of the final victim of the shooting at the Bunn-O-Matic Complex in Springfield yesterday. The female victim, 54 year old, Marsha Strumpher of Springfield died at St. John’s Hospital on Saturday as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting on Friday.

Strumpher, along with 25 year old Christopher Aumiller and 61 year old William “Bill” Gibbons were all shot by 48 year old Michael L. Collins at the manufacturer’s complex at mid-day on Friday.

Collins later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car near Leach Farm Road in rural Morgan County later Friday afternoon. The Springfield Police Department, Illinois State Police District 9, and the FBI are still searching for a motive in the case.

A visitation for Gibbons is set for Butler Funeral Home in Springfield from 4-7PM on Wednesday, July 1st.