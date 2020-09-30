Identity Released of Teen Killed in Early Morning Accident on Old Rte. 36

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson released the identity of the male teen killed this morning on Old Route 36 in a single-vehicle accident.

19 year old Joshua Gordley of Jacksonville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on old Route 36 and Witty Road at approximately 3:15AM. Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies had attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle on East Morton Avenue at 3AM, which resulted in the vehicle turning eastbound outside the city limits of Jacksonville. Deputies terminated pursuit after the vehicle turned off its lights shortly outside the city limits.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody says that he believes the driver of the vehicle lost control at some point and then struck a utility pole near the railroad tracks near Witty Road. The driver, who was found walking along the road, was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity has not been released yet by authorities. Carmody told WLDS News he believes alcohol may have been involved. Tickets may be issued pending further investigation.

Route 36 was closed for approximately 3 hours this morning while Illinois State Police investigators performed accident reconstruction.

Social media posts indicate a memorial cruise along Morton Avenue for Gordley was scheduled for some time this evening by friends.