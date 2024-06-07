Identity Released of Teen Shot in Jacksonville on Thursday Night

UPDATE 12PM: On Friday June 7, 2024 the Jacksonville Police in coordination with the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office received a First Degree Murder arrest warrant for eighteen- year-old Larry W. Taylor of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting death of Trenton D. Jackson. Taylor has not been arrested at the time of this report. If anyone has information on this incident or the whereabouts of Larry W. Taylor are encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Detectives

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the name of the teenager who was shot and killed in Jacksonville last night.

Patterson says that 18-year old Trenton D. Jackson of Springfield was pronounced deceased at Jacksonville Memorial Hopsital at 9:25 last night after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the 300 block of West College for shots fired at approximately 8:15 last night near the Dunlap laundromat and beverage store.

As of today, no arrests have been made but Jacksonville Police officials say a person of interest has been identified in the case.