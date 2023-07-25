Identity Released of Victim in Virden Train vs. Truck Collision

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the victim who died after their vehicle collided with a train near Virden on Thursday.

66-year old William Jeffery of Chatham was pronounced deceased at the scene near the 8700 block of Macoupin County Line Road in Sangamon County. Police reports say that a truck that Jeffrey was driving attempted to cross the railroad tracks in front of a moving train traveling northwest. The truck then caught fire after the collision.

A 31-year-old unidentified woman in the truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary autopsy findings, Jeffrey died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.