IDHS Announces Gambling Addiction Study

The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the launch of a year-long study on Thursday into gambling, gambling addiction, and support service needs in Illinois.

IDHS spokesperson Patrick Laughlin says a team of researchers will look at the prevalence of gambling addiction in the state and risk factors that lead to problems with gambling: “The results from the study will be used by IDHS for future strategic initiatives to prevent problem gambling, and increase access to treatment and services in Illinois. It will also explore risk factors for developing a gambling problem, barriers that residents face in accessing services in different regions of the state, and what practices and initiatives can address the problem gambling needs.”

The half million dollar study will be funded in part by gaming tax revenue.