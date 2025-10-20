IDHS warns of possible no November SNAP Food benefits; Federal Judiciary shuts down today

Officials with the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) are warning families that receive SNAP Food benefits may not receive any benefits starting November 1 as the federal government shutdown reaches its third week.

IDHS warned on its social media today that the Trump Administration has warned states that SNAP Food benefits won’t be coming in November unless steps are taken by Congress to reopen the federal government. “In the past, when the government shut down, Congress and the President usually fixed the problem before families missed their benefits,” a part of the post reads, “But this time, things are still uncertain. The situation is evolving, and the State of Illinois is sharing this information to help those of us who rely on food benefits [to] plan ahead in case benefits are not available on November 1.”

Updates will be added to the SNAP Federal Impact Center: https://www.dhs.state.il.us/?item=174038.

The shutdown has hit Day 20 after the U.S. Senate failed for the tenth time on Thursday to resolve the impasse in votes. The shutdown is now the third longest funding lapse in modern history, eclipsed only by the shutdowns of 1995 and 2018-19. Shutdowns are a relatively recent phenomenon, having only begun in their current form in 1980.

Today, the federal judiciary will run out of its funding. Federal judges will continue to serve, but court staff will curtail their activities to only perform those that are allowed under federal law, such as those necessary to perform constitutional functions and activities “necessary for the safety of human life and protection of property, and activities otherwise authorized by federal law.” That work will be performed without pay during the shutdown, the judicial branch said, and staff that do not engage in those critical activities will be furloughed. Each appellate, district, and bankruptcy court will make operational decisions regarding how its cases and probation and pretrial supervision will be conducted during the funding lapse. Each court and federal defender’s office will determine the staffing resources necessary to support such work.