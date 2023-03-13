IDNR Seeking Summer Help at Local State Parks & Historic Sites

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking summer help at its state parks and historic sites around the state.

The current seasonal help is temporary and will not exceed 6 months. Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties. Other responsibilities include assisting in preparing locations for hunting and fishing, preparing sites for programs, assisting in the care of cover crops and food plots, maintaining tools and equipment, and performing basic vehicle maintenance. Conservation workers make periodic rounds at sites to check for safety, clear and maintain trails and pathways, install signage, and more. They also assist site visitors and direct traffic when needed, as well as participate in interpretive and educational activities at historic sites.

Paula Martel, director of IDNR’s Office of Land Management said in a press release that the jobs are for people who love the outdoors. She says the temporary work helps people gain valuable professional experience and knowledge and insight on what it takes to run the state’s parks and historic sites.

To learn more about the positions, qualifications, deadline for applications, and instructions for applying, visit this link.

Locally, positions are open at the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Chandlerville, Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site near Petersburg, and Sangchris Lake State Park near Rochester.