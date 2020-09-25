IDNR To Allocate Jim Edgar-Panther Creek Wildlife Area Trapping Permits Oct. 18

A public drawing for the allocation of Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area trapping permits will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18th.

Registration will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the site headquarters, located approximately five miles southeast of Chandlerville.

One permit for each of the six trapping zones will be allocated through a lottery-type drawing. All persons attempting to enter the draw must be in attendance, in person, and have a current 2020 trapping license in their possession.

DP (Dog Proof) Traps, live traps, and traps of similar action may be used at the site. Homemade dog-proof traps must be designed with a foothold trap no larger than a #2 in an enclosed wood, metal, or durable plastic container with a single access opening of no larger than 1½ inches in diameter. All body-gripping traps must be totally submerged.

Trappers are required to report harvest/hunter trips no later than February 15th each year (or two weeks after the season closes for those seasons ending after February1st). Failure to report in this manner for two consecutive years will result in forfeiture of hunting privileges at this site for the following year with no opportunities for reinstatement.

For more information, contact Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, P.O. Box 646, Ashland, IL 62612, or phone 217-452-7741.