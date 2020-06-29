IDOA Announces Dates For Junior Livestock & Horse Show Expos

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced dates for junior livestock and horse shows in the wake of the State Fair cancellation. The Junior Livestock Expo will take place in Springfield over the course of two weekends in September. Beef, sheep, dairy goats, pygmy goats and rabbits will all show September 11th-13th. Swine, dairy cattle and meat goats will have their turn on September 18-20th.

A Junior Horse Show will take place on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. The show will run for two weekends on the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, with English showing August 29th-30th and Western September 5th-6th.

IDOA Acting Director Jerry Costello says the modified expos will allow junior exhibitors a chance to show their work that they’ve prepared all year in a safe environment following the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Restore Illinois guidelines.

Shows are limited to Illinois residents between the ages of 8-21. The entry fee for those participating in the Junior Horse Show is $10. Junior Livestock Entry Fees are as follows: Beef $20, Dairy Cattle $15, Swine $15, Sheep $15, Goats $15, Rabbits $1, and Poultry $1. Further details regarding the shows will be released on the IDOA website.