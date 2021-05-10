IDOA IL Products Farmer’s Market Returns for 14th Season to IL State Fairgrounds

The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Products Farmers’ Market returns for its 14th year at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

The market will be from 4-7PM at “The Shed” on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Current Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced including: maintaining six feet social distance, wearing a mask is required and all food and all drink must be consumed outside.

The 2021 Illinois Products Farmers’ Market is sponsored by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintner Association, AARP Illinois and Garden Illinois. The market will feature an array of vendors and a new food truck each week. Free live entertainment returns for the 2021 season and new this year are drawings for Garden Illinois plants, drawings for $10 in “Market Cash” and chances to win an AARP Illinois Products basket each week.

The Illinois Products Farmers’ Market will be held weekly through October 14th, excluding the two Thursday’s during the Illinois State Fair. All products sold at the Illinois Products Farmers’ Market are processed, produced, or packaged by a vendor in the state of Illinois. Space is still available if you are interested in participating as a vendor.

For applications please contact agr.farmersmarket@illinois.gov. Follow Illinois Products on Facebook and Instagram and www.illinoisproductsfarmersmarket.com for more information and up to date market information.