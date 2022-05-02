IDOC Employees’ Lawsuit in Christian County Rejected

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2022 at 5:29am

Another Central Illinois court has rejected attorney Thomas DeVore’s attempt to block Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID vaccination-or-testing mandates for public employees.

The latest ruling came Thursday in a case filed in Christian County on behalf of 46 employees of the Illinois Department of Corrections from 18 separate facilities who objected to the requirement to show proof of vaccination against the virus or submit to regular testing.

DeVore, who is a Republican candidate for Attorney General, was also attempting to have the case moved to the 5th Appellate District Court in Sangamon County, but the motion was denied and the Temporary Restraining Order was denied.

Judge Stanley Brandmeyer pointed to recent appellate court decisions that found such rules can be imposed by public employers as a workplace safety measure. DeVore filed an appeal to the decision on Friday.