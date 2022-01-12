IDOC Pausing Prisoner Intakes Again Due to Covid Surge

The Illinois Department of Corrections is once again pausing intake of prisoners from county jails. IDOC announced the temporary pause yesterday evening. County Sheriff’s were notified yesterday morning.

IDOC reports Covid outbreaks Graham, Logan, Menard and Northern Reception and Classification Centers. They are currently using the intake space at these locations as isolation locations for those who have been exposed or have tested positive for Covid-19.

IDOC says it will continue accepting individuals from county jails who are scheduled to be released from custody the same day they are transferred. Individual requests for intakes due to special circumstances, such as medical or safety concerns, will be considered. When COVID-19 cases decline, IDOC expects space to become available for county jail intakes.

IDOC says 75% of the incarcerated population and 66% of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.