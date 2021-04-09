IDOC Resuming Visitations

IDOC is allowing prisoner visitations in all of its facilities with restrictions in a staggered opening beginning on Monday.

In March of last year, IDOC shut down visitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many facilities were hit hard last year with outbreaks of the virus during the shutdown, including the Jacksonville Correctional Center.

The plan is multi-tiered with Phase 1 limiting the number of visitors per a two-hour time slot to ensure social distancing measures are closely followed. Officials say at this time, each incarcerated person is permitted two visits per month.

The Jacksonville Correctional Center and Taylorville center will open for visitations on April 19th. The Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt Sterling will open on May 3rd.

A complete list of when centers will open and how to schedule visitations can be found online at https://www2.illinois.gov/idoc/facilities/Pages/VisitationRules.aspx