IDOT Announces Funding for Area Transportation Projects

A few community projects in the area are getting a boost in funding through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program.

The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that nearly $106 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program intended to expand travel options and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout the state.

According to the announcement, the 99 projects selected include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification, and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.

Mt. Sterling will receive over $1.3 million for the Historic Capitol Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Beardstown will receive just over $1 million in a 100% match of local funding for the Beardstown Bike Path. Carrollton will receive a 50% match of local funds for the Carrollton Rails to Trails Pedestrian and Bike Path project totaling $465,536.00.

IDOT officials say projects were awarded based on their readiness and ability to connect to transportation networks and other economic drivers, as well as secure public support and provide public benefits.

They say for the first time, additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level, and estimated median household income.

The department received 270 applications for projects worth an estimated $293 million for the current cycle. The next call for projects will come in late 2022, with a 2023 award announcement.