IDOT Announces I-72 Bridge Painting Around Jacksonville

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that bridge painting on Interstate 72 in Morgan County begins Monday.

Work will take place on seven bridges between mile markers 60 and 72 around Jacksonville. The intent of the project is to blast clean the steel structure of these bridges to remove all old paint and rust. A new paint system will be applied to preserve and prevent rusting of the steel structure.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with traffic control signs, arrow boards, temporary concrete barrier walls and barricades directing traffic. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.