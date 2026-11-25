By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:40am

The Illinois Department of Transportation has narrowed its options for replacing the Joe Page Bridge in Hardin to three proposed corridors.

IDOT presented the three alternatives during a public open house at Calhoun High School on November 18th.

According to River County News, previous alternatives were eliminated from consideration because they either failed to provide access during a 100-year flood event, presented construction or environmental challenges, or lacked public support. One option is north of the current bridge, another traverses along a portion of the present bridge’s footprint and the final option is significantly south.

IDOT will now conduct additional engineering and environmental studies before identifying a preferred alternative and holding a formal public hearing. A no-build option will also remain under consideration as required by federal regulations.

Public comments continue to be accepted at joepagebridge.com. Comments received by December 1st will be included in the official meeting record.