IDOT Hosting Open House on April 20 For Joe Page Bridge Study

The Illinois Department of Transportation will have an open house April 20th to discuss the proposed rehabilitation or replacement of the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River at Hardin.

The Alton Telegraph reports that the meeting is planned for 5-8PM Thursday, April 20th at Calhoun High School, located at 102 Calhoun Avenue in Hardin.

Contructed in 1931 by the Illinois Steel Bridge Co. of Jacksonville, the lift bridge takes drivers between Greene and Calhoun counties. The 2,150-foot-long span, which is 22 feet wide, was rehabilitated in 2004.

The transportation department, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, has initiated a preliminary engineering and environmental study of the bridge. The study will look at options for rehabilitation or replacement.

The meeting is designed to introduce people to the project and obtain input. Representatives from IDOT will be available to discuss the possible project and answer questions. No formal presentations will be given.

A comment form will be provided at the meeting and is available online at joepagebridge.com. Comments can be sent to 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, IL 62234 or submitted via email to Annie.Prothro@illinois.gov before May 4th. Comments can also be left by phone at 618-346-3161.