IDOT Pavement Inspections Begin Monday in Greene

Greene County is set to have major pavement inspections beginning on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Route 67 from the hilltop south of White Hall to county road North East 1500 just north of Roodhouse for both lanes, and Route 67 from 1000 north just south of Carrollton to Northwest 400 just north of Carrollton on both lanes, and both lanes of Illinois Route 108 inside Carrollton will encounter intermittent lane restrictions during daytime hours.

IDOT will be doing pavement inspections from Monday through Friday making the lane closures necessary. For more information, visit gettingaroundillinois.com.