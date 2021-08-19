IDOT Puts Out Annual Call For Snowbirds

The Illinois Department of Transportation is putting out their annual call for Snowbirds.

The program hires temporary workers to help remove snow and ice from Illinois’ state roadways.

IDOT Spokesperson Maria Castaneda says that the snowbirds are on call when the calendar turns to winter: “These jobs will be posted beginning next week. We will be looking to fill these positions throughout the Fall, bringing people aboard in time to remove all that snow that hits us anytime, but typically around November. For this type of position, you do have to have a Commercial Drivers License – that’s that Class A or B or the CDL; and we also do require you to pass a criminal background check. Then, the applicants are selected based on availability, experience, and their qualifications.”

For additional information, including details on the application process, pay and the potential for benefits, idot.illinois.gov for more information.