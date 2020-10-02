IDOT Receives FEMA Funds For 2019 Floods

The Illinois Department of Transportation is receiving federal funds for their flood mitigation efforts in 2019. Illinois U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced today that a total of $3,248,722 in federal funding to offset costs related to the historic flooding that occurred from February 24th to July 3rd, 2019 is heading to the state. The funding, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will go to the Illinois Department of Transportation to help cover the costs of emergency response and flooding prevention efforts.

This funding will reimburse IDOT for its emergency work, which consisted of filling and hauling sandbags and plastic for use in flood fighting, and placing barricades for safety in flooded areas.

The flooding experienced in Illinois last year became the longest flood event to ever occur in the state. More than 1,694 homes and businesses sustained major damage as a result of serious flooding. The entire Illinois Congressional Delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump last year soliciting federal relief to help Illinois recover.