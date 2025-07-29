IDOT road resurfacing coming to US 67 in Morgan County starting on Wednesday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a resurfacing project on U.S. 67 from the Cass County/Morgan County line to approximately 2 miles east of the Illinois 100/Spunky Ridge Road intersection, east of Meredosia, begins Wednesday, July 30. Work is expected to be completed next year. ​

In addition to resurfacing, other work includes bridge repairs and maintenance, replacing guardrails, upgrading drainage, and improving shoulders by adding shoulder rumble strips. Lane closures are expected, and temporary traffic signals, flaggers and cones will be used to direct traffic through the work zones. When work is occurring on the bridge, there will be 11-foot lane width restriction. Benefits of this $9 million project include extending the life of the road, providing a smooth driving surface to increase ride comfort and increasing safety by improving drainage at spot locations to help disperse water during times of rainfall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.