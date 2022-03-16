IDOT Truck Struck By Semi in Pike County

Illinois State Police have cited a driver after striking an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 72 this morning.

According to an Illinois State Police report, just after 10AM this morning, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 westbound at Milepost 30 about 5 miles west of Pittsfield. An IDOT truck was stationary in the right lane with emergency lights activated, protecting workers in the area. A 2014 Western Star truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 72, in the same area. For an unknown reason, the truck tractor, driven by 28 year old Lovedip Singh from Richmond Hill, New York struck the truck mounted Attenuator that was attached to the IDOT truck.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Singh was issued citations for Failure to Yield to a Stationary Emergency Vehicle (Scott’s Law violation) and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.