IDOT Worker Struck on IL Route 104 on the West Side of Jacksonville

By Benjamin Cox on June 29, 2023 at 9:10am

An IDOT construction worker was allegedly struck and injured by a vehicle on Jacksonville’s west side yesterday around midday.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Lafayette Avenue and Illinois Route 104 at 11:27AM.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 57-year old Sheila A. Sherbeyn of Industry was traveling southbound on Route 104 and allegedly struck a construction worker at the intersection of Route 104 and West Lafayette Avenue.

The construction worker was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sherbeyn’s vehicle had minor damage to the front passenger side.

Sherbeyn was later cited for failure to yield to a construction worker in a work zone. No further information on the collision has been released.