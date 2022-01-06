IDPH Adopts CDC Vaccine Recommendation for Those Age 12-15

The State of Illinois is continuing to adopt recommendations from the CDC when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced this morning that it has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation for those aged 12-15 years to get a booster dose five months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and expanded it to include a single booster dose for individuals 12-15 years.

According to the announcement, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reviewed the available safety data following the administration of more than 25 million vaccine doses in adolescents and concluded COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says in following the CDC’s recommendation, booster doses are encouraged for those aged 12-15 years who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months ago.

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 12-15.

To find vaccination locations near you, go to vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.