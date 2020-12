The Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Greene County Boot Camp on Friday from 8AM-4PM.

Simple nasal swabs will be used. The testing comes at no cost. Anyone can get tested. Bring your insurance card, if you have one. You can still be tested if you don’t have health insurance.

IDPH says you will be called within 4-7 days with results of your test.