IDPH COVID Testing in West Central IL This Week

West Central Illinois residents will have two opportunities for free COVID-19 testing this week from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Greene County Bootcamp on U.S. 67, south of Roodhouse, will have free testing this Sunday from 8AM-4PM

Schuyler County residents will have free testing available tomorrow from 8AM-4PM at the First United Methodist Church in Rushville, located at 210 West Jefferson Street.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or citizenship status. There is no cost for testing, but individuals should bring insurance cards if they have one. However, insurance is not a requirement. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available.