COVID testing will be available in Carrollton on Saturday.

IDPH is sponsoring a community drive through testing event at the Carrollton High School parking lot from 8am to 4pm. Test results will be given by phone call 4 to 7 days after testing.

There is no cost. IDPH requests attendees bring their insurance cards, however anyone can get tested, even if they do not have insurance, are not sick or symptomatic.