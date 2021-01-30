IDPH Limiting Fan Attendance to High School/Jr. High Sports

Many area high school sports fans are going to have to watch games at home this year. IDPH guidance for fan attendance for indoor sports released earlier this week is limiting spectator attendance in two key ways that many small schools in the area have opted to have 0 fan attendance for contests. IDPH has requested fan attendance be limited to 25% capacity and that if spectators are allowed to attend, they must be 30 feet from the playing surface. Schools with smaller gymnasiums are also not going to be able to allow cheerleading and dance due to the 30-foot rule in most cases.

Small schools like North Greene have opted instead to have no fan attendance and to stream all of their high school and junior high contests to their NFHS Network. Other schools may opt to use YouTube Live, Facebook Live, or Central Illinois Sports for broadcasting purposes.

The NFHS Network is a streaming service that carries many high school events. An annual pass is being offered at $69.99, which is a 47% discount. A monthly pass if available for $10.99 a month. Schools do receive a share of the subscription fee.