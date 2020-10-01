IDPH Releases Guidelines For Halloween

The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued guidelines for safely enjoying Halloween this year amid COVID-19. IDPH recommends that anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out treats, should maintain social distancing and wear a proper face mask. IDPH says that full face coverings from costumes will not substitute for an actual face mask.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike describes some of the other recommended guidelines: “Trick-or-treating could now involve just setting out individually wrapped pieces of candy spaced out on a table where kids in costumes socially distance can still pass by and retrieve it. Activities like hayrides and pumpkin patches are allowed with limited capacity, masking, and social distancing. Haunted houses are not permitted under Phase 4 of Restore Illinois. We are also asking adults to avoid crowded costume parties at home or at bars, which can absolutely increase your risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading it in the community.”

Mayor Andy Ezard said at Monday night’s city council meeting that the city is not passing a mandate on citywide trick or treating and that trick-or-treating will be completely voluntary to citizens’ comfort levels.