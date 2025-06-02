ID’s set for All Six in Fatal Accident

By Gary Scott on June 2, 2025 at 12:00pm

State police have identified all six people involved in a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of route 67 and the Woodson Winchester blacktop May 24th.

The accident claimed the lives of 18-year-old Jeremy Davidsmeyer and 17-year-old Joel Noble, both of Pittsfield. Funeral services for Davidsmeyer are being held today in Pittsfield.

State police say they were occupants in a car driven by 18-year-old Tristyn Ruzich of Pittsfield. 19-year-old Lane Foster of Pleasant Hill was also a passenger in the car.

Ruzich and Foster are still hospitalized in Springfield.

State police say the car driven by Ruzich was eastbound on the Woodson Winchester blacktop when they pulled in front of a southbound truck driven by 23-year-old Zachary Trace of Woodson. Also in the truck was 21-year-old Madison Turner of Jacksonville.

Trace and Turner were also hospitalized. There has been no indication as to their status.

The Pike County teens were reportedly on their way to a paintball field off route 267.

State police cited Ruzich for failure to yield at a stop intersection.