IEA Asks to Intervene in DeVore Sangamon Co. Mask Mandate Lawsuit

75 teachers union locals around the state have filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to eliminate mask mandates and other COVID mitigations in schools.

Attorney Thomas DeVore filed the suit against 145 school districts, which includes many schools in the WLDS/WEAI listening area, trying to overturn the COVID-19 mitigations including exclusions and mask mandates.

WMAY reports that locals affiliated with the Illinois Education Association are asking to intervene in that case in Sangamon County Circuit Court, saying that their members could be in danger if the COVID mitigations are lifted amid rising case numbers.

The matter is set for a status conference on Thursday, December 17th at 11:00 by Zoom in Sangamon County Court before 7th Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow.