IEC Installs Charging Station at John Wood Center in Pittsfield, South Jacksonville Plans Next

Illinois Electric Cooperative has announced that they have installed their first public electric vehicle charging station in Pittsfield.

The charging station is located at the Southeast Education Center for John Wood Community College located along U.S. 54. The station allows for two EVs to charge simultaneously.

Randy Long, General Manager for IEC, told the Pike Press that being right off of Interstate 72 and by the City of Pittsfield made the location ideal for the first charging station in the co-op’s service territory.

The co-op partnered with chargEV to become a part of the company’s now 94 electric cooperatives that now offer EV charging in their network. By being a part of the network, Pittsfield will be highlighted on a map for EV owners to stop and charge their vehicle as they travel.

The stand-alone unit accepts various forms of payment through a mobile app on smartphones.

A second location is being planned by IEC to be located in the Village of South Jacksonville.