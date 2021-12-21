IEMA Confirms Jet Source of Sonic Boom Heard Across Central Illinois

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the source of the loud boom heard across the middle of the state this morning.

According to an announcement by IEMA early this afternoon, at approximately 11:20 am, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency was made aware of a large noise and shaking felt by many residents throughout central Illinois.

IEMA says the calls kicked off an immediate collaboration between federal, state, and local officials to identify the impact and source of the incident.



“Upon further review, it was determined that an F-15 fighter jet in the airspace above central Illinois course-corrected creating a sonic boom.

When the aircraft broke the sound barrier, the pressure wave created an audible noise and minor shaking in the region.”



The announcement goes on to say that “at this time there are no reports of damage associated with the incident.”