IESA Reverses Decision on Certain Fall Sports

A number of junior high sports are back in play this fall.

The IESA Board of Directors did a 180 yesterday, voting to amend the motion to cancel all fall sports that was passed earlier this month.

The IHSA announced on Wednesday that some fall sports would be played, hours after Governor J.B. Pritzker released new guidelines for youth and adult recreational sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The IESA chose to follow suit yesterday, and will allow golf, baseball, softball and cross country events to go on this fall, citing Pritzker’s plan that deems these sports in a “lower risk” category of the multi-phase plan. Organized practices can begin this week with certain health precautions being taken, and the first games can begin on August 15th.