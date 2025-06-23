IHDA Money Coming to Morgan County and Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on June 23, 2025 at 12:33pm

The Morgan County board received word late last week about the award of money for an owner occupied home improvement program.

Dr Michael Woods made the announcement at this morning’s board meeting .

The county must accept the proposal, and will meet in special session Wednesday morning this week to approve it.

Dr Woods says this is new money from the Illinois Housing Development Authority…$350-thousand.

He says this money is designed for owner occupied property of fixed income seniors.

Dr Woods says the application was actually for $490-thousand. The groups made a similar request last year, but were turned down.

He says a project that would be ideal for this money is one that would make a home more ADA accessible.

Woods hopes to get a meeting with MCS Community Services, Brian Nyberg with the city of Jacksonville and the board about how decisions will be made to spend the money

The board also approved the appointment of Jack Wardell to the ETSB-911 board. He replaces his son, Jason, who stepped down because of time constraints.