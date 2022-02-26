IHDA Offering Pandemic Mortgage Relief

Homeowners hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic will soon be able to apply for housing relief.

Illinois Housing Development Director Kristin Faust says applications will start in April for a program offering help: “This is for distressed homeowners due to Covid that are behind on at least one mortgage payment, and they can get up to $30,000. It will match the amount they are behind if they are eligible. This home ownership assistance is different because you can just come to IHDA directly. You have to take some steps ahead of time before you are going to be able to come to us.”

Those steps include either talking to your mortgage servicer or a HUD counselor. Homeowners can start the process by visiting illinoishousinghelp.org.