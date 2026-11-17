By Gary Scott on November 17, 2026 at 12:34pm

The Illinois High School Association finishes up a series of public meetings for school officials at Jacksonville High School tomorrow morning.

The meeting will be at 9, and involves only comments from school and conference representatives.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson will be here. He says the IHSA wants feedback from member schools.

The number of proposals totals over 20, but Anderson says the number is not that unusual.

What makes these proposals a little more controversial are suggestions to have public and private schools take separate paths through post season, a return to the past football set up for post season, and an increase of the multiplier for private schools.

Anderson says the feedback from these meetings will be turned over to the voting body within the IHSA after the meetings.

He says if the majority of the legislative body says yes, the proposal will be put on the ballot.

This is the 28th and final meeting tomorrow morning.