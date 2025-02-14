IHSA Boys Post Season Seeds

Jacksonville High School is seeded near the bottom of its sub-sectional, while Routt is at the top.

JHS is seeded 8th in the 9 team sub sectional A that feeds into the Eisenhower Sectional. Lincoln is first, Lanphier 2nd and Glenwood third. The sub sectional sites are Glenwood and Southeast.

At the 1A level, Routt Catholic is seeded first followed by West Central, Calvary and Edinburg. The sub sectional sites Griggsville Perry and Winchester will feed into the North Greene sectional. Routt is likely headed to Griggsville, while West Central stays home.

GNW nabbed the top seed in the other sub sectional, followed by Calhoun, Metro East Lutheran and Carrollton. North Greene is seeded 5th. The sites are Greenfield and Lincolnwood, meaning Calhoun makes the long trip to Lincolnwood.

At the 2A level, Williamsville is number one, followed by Warsaw, Pleasant Plains and Porta/AC. Auburn is top seeded in the other sub-sectional, followed by Staunton, Southwestern and Greenville. Auburn is likely headed to Greenville, and Porta/AC and Williamsville would go to Pittsfield.

Pairings will be announced tomorrow.