IHSA Boys’ State Track & Field Qualifiers

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2024 at 5:22am

The following area Class 1A Boys athletes qualified for the State Track Meet over the weekend:



100m

Pleasant Plains Senior Isaiah Babington



200m

Porta Senior Jacob Vogel



400m

Auburn Sophomore Jacob Barth

Routt Junior Charlie Alan



800m

Pleasant Plains Junior Garrett Beebe

Porta Senior Daxton Trueblood

Pleasant Plains Junior Cole Payne

Routt Junior Kellen Creviston



1600m

Pleasant Plains Sophomore Elijah Teefey

Pleasant Plains Senior Jack Willenborg

Auburn Sophomore James Baisden



3200m

Pleasant Plains Sophomore Ryan Driskill

Pleasant Plains Sophomore Elijah Teefey

Pleasant Hill Junior Lane Hubbard

110m Hurdles

Pleasant Plains Senior Danny Skelton



300m Hurdles

Porta Senior Bryson Schachtsiek

Pleasant Plains Senior Danny Skelton



4x100m Relay

Pleasant Plains

4x200m Relay

Pleasant Plains

Porta

Brown County

Pittsfield

4x400m Relay

Auburn

Pleasant Plains

Porta



4x800m Relay

Pleasant Plains

Auburn

Porta



Shot Put

North Mac Sophomore Ozzie Maddox



Discus

Rushville-Industry Senior Ephraim Vuwa



High Jump

North Mac Senior Keagan Greff

Pittsfield Sophomore Jonas Anderson

Porta Sophomore Isaac Rennecker

Routt Sophomore Adam Abell



Pole Vault

Rushville-Industry Sophomore Brody Brush

New Berlin Freshman Peyton Stinson

Long Jump

Winchester Senior Conner Turner

Porta Senior Bryson Schachtsiek

Waverly Junior Clark Nelson

Triple Jump

Porta Sophomore Isaac Rennecker



The following area Class 2A Boys athletes qualified for the State Track Meet over the weekend:

Shot Put

Jacksonville Junior Ryan McCombs

Discus

Jacksonville Senior Griffin Martin

Long Jump

Jacksonville Senior Jacob Kollman

Triple Jump

Jacksonville Senior Jacob Kollman