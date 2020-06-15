IHSA Boys’ Tournament back to Champaign

The Illinois High School Association board today voted to return the boys’ basketball tournament to Champaign.

The board approved a bid from the city of Champaign, the county and the tourism bureau there. That would include an in-arena area for parents and their children.

The 2021 boys’ tournament goes to a one weekend format next spring, scheduling all the semi final, 3rd place and final games on the same weekend for both the boys and girls for all four classes.

The girls tournament will remain in Normal.

The tournament was in Champaign from 1919 through the 1995 tournament. It has been in Peoria since. Peoria boasted the march Madness experience next door to Carver Arena.

The tournament will be in Champaign for the next three years.