IHSA, Donate Life Illinois Promote Say Yes Campaign For Organ, Tissue Donation

The IHSA and Donate Life Illinois have teamed up to encourage high school athletes and their family members to sign up to be organ and tissue donors.

The “Say Yes” campaign launched on Monday to raise awareness, encourage donor registration, and celebrate Illinois student-athletes, their families and communities for saying “yes” to organ, tissue, and eye donation. Programs at all 44 IHSA finals events this year will promote “Say Yes” with information on how to register as an organ, tissue, and eye donor. Illinois donation officials, donor families and transplant recipients are taking part in a month long media blitz.

Finch’s life saving donations after her tragic death touched the lives of more than 100 people from Central Illinois to the island country of Singapore.

On-site donor education staff attended Competitive Cheer finals in Bloomington this month, and will be on-site to help fans register as donors at more IHSA finals events during the year.

New Berlin High School cheerleader Maddie Finch and Morton wrestler Cord Pearce are featured in programs at IHSA Competitive Cheer and Boys Individual Wrestling finals this month.

More student-athletes, coaches and IHSA staff throughout Illinois who became life-giving donors will be recognized at finals events and on social media throughout the year.

To learn more and register as an organ, tissue and eye donor, visit donatelifeofillinois.org.