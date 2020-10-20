IHSA Expected To Announce Fate of Winter Sports on Oct. 28

The IHSA is expected to make an announcement concerning the fate of winter sports next week. At their regular meeting on Monday, the IHSA set a special board of directors meeting for October 28th to announce finalized plans with the Illinois Department of Public Health for the possibility of the winter sports season to move forward.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a written statement that IHSA was making positive strides with IDPH to allow the conduct of the season to proceed forward. He says that they plan to have final recommendations from IDPH prior to the October 28th meeting.

The board also voted to allow a one-time accommodation to the IHSA’s Independent Team by-law. It will grant specific exemptions to spring and winter sports due to the displacement of the traditional fall sports season. Anderson says it will allow school-affiliated teams and non-school team leagues and coaches to work out any possible scheduling conflicts for players. Students participating in football, boys’ soccer, and girls’ volleyball this spring will be granted accommodation and one-time permission to simultaneously participate in seasons with school teams and non-school teams through the duration of their season that runs from February 15th to May 1st. Track & Field, girls’ soccer, boys’ volleyball, lacrosse, and boys’ tennis will also be granted the same waiver beginning on June 4th. The summer season for IHSA sanctioned sports is scheduled to run from April 19th to June 26th.

The board said it was the goal of keeping students active and providing them a proper outlet for their mental and physical well-being during the ongoing pandemic.