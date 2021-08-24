IHSA Gives Deadline Dates for Status Restoration for Schools on Probation with ISBE

The IHSA ruled that schools who are on probation after a certain date for a particular sport will not be able to participate in State Series competition.

The IHSA board ruled on Monday that schools will lose their eligibility if they are still on probation with the Illinois State Board of Education for non-compliance with the statewide school mask mandate on the day of seeding, or the list of participant entry deadline.

Golf will have until September 22nd, 1A Boys Soccer will have until September 23rd, 2A & 3A Boys Soccer will have until September 30th, Volleyball until October 7th, and Football until October 23rd.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release announcing the ruling that IHSA didn’t rule this as a political decision but rather as a rule-making one aligning with the Illinois State Board of Education for the good of its membership. Anderson said that some schools had also shared frustrations about possible impacts on scheduling. Anderson says they hope to avoid and prevent those scheduling issues from occurring during the State Series.