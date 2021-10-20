IHSA Gives Rankings Ahead of Final Regular Season Week in Football

A few area teams remain on the bubble as we head into the final week of the High School football season.

IHSA released its rankings this week. In Class 1A, Carrollton (7-1) sits at #3 after defeating Mendon-Unity last week 55-27. They play at Brown County (5-3) who is ranked #23 in the IHSA ranking. The Hornets were beaten by Greenfield-Northwestern (6-2), who are ranked at #14 by the IHSA in Class 1A. Camp Point Central (7-1) is ranked just ahead of Carrollton at #2 in the IHSA rankings. They beat Moweaqua Central A&M at home 44-14. Central A&M fell to 5-3 on the season and are currently sitting at #20 in the IHSA poll. Other teams slated to be 1A come playoff time, are Rushville-Industry (6-2) who comes in ranked #9 by the IHSA; Athens (7-1) at #5, and West Central (6-2) at #15. Pittsfield (4-4) is on the bubble for playoff hopes. They head into a tough test this Friday against Sangamo powerhouse Williamsville (7-1). There are 5 teams at 4 wins battling it out for the final two spots for the playoffs in 1A: Illini West, Ridgeview, Princeville, Pittsfield and Galena.

In IHSA Class 2A rankings, local teams begin to thin out. #15 belongs to Maroa-Forsyth (6-2) after their one score loss to Athens last week. North Mac (5-3) gets Athens this week. They poll at #23 in the IHSA ranks. They are followed by Mendon-Unity (5-3) at #24. Mendon gets West Central this week. 7 teams are on the bubble for the final three spots: Kankakee-McNamara, A-Town, Taylor-Rockridge, Bloomington Central Catholic, Riverton, Orion, and Red Bud. All are at 4 wins.

Williamsville (7-1) won’t see any of their Sangamo Conference foes in the playoffs. They come in ranked #9 by the IHSA in 3A. Beardstown is hoping to hop into one of the final spots in 3A. They are joined by DuQuoin, Greenville, Poplar Grove (North Boone), Anna-Jonesboro, Piasa-Southwestern, Newton, and Chicago Catalyst with 4 wins on the bubble for the final 5 spots in the class.

Class 4A brings in a few powerhouses from the Central State 8. Rochester (7-1) enters at #3 on the IHSA list. They get Normal U-High for the final week of the season. Sacred Heart-Griffin (7-1) comes in at #7. They visit Chatham-Glenwood (6-2) this week.

Class 5A has Jacksonville High School (4-4) on the bubble trying to get into the Top 32 to get a playoff spot. There are 7 spots that JHS will battle for along with these other 4 win teams: Highland, Hillcrest-Country Club Hills, Lisle-Benet Academy, LaGrange Park-Nazareth Academy, Chicago St. Patrick, Centralia, Maple Park-Kaneland, Chicago-Noble/Bulls, Chicago-Steinmetz, and Jacksonville’s final regular season opponent this week Decatur-MacArthur. It’s definitely win or stay home for the Crimsons and the Generals this week.

Class 6A has the final area teams. Chatham-Glenwood (6-2) again visits SHG this week. They come in on the IHSA rank at #18. Springfield High (5-3) comes in at #27. They visit Southeast this week.

The IHSA will announce the 256 playoff qualifiers about 5:15PM on Saturday, with pairings and brackets set to be announced around 8PM.